Snowfall Warning & Winter Weather Travel Advisory – UPDATED

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls are likely to move in by mid afternoon and continue through Saturday.

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm are expected in these snow squalls. Areas near Montreal River and Batchawana Bay could possibly reach 40 cm.

The combination of strong and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h and heavy snow at times will result in a significant reduction in visibility in local blowing snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Snowfall warning in effect: (ended at 3:04 p.m.)



Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Heavy snow continues today.

Locally heavy snowfall continues today and will taper to flurries early this evening. Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm is expected today.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will develop this morning resulting in localized areas of blowing snow through the day.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today (ended at 3:04 p.m.)



White River – Dubreuilville

Snow, heavy at times, will continue this morning before tapering to periods of light snow this afternoon. An additional 5 to 10 cm of snowfall is expected today.

Poor winter driving conditions especially on Highway 17 are expected due to accumulating snow and low visibility. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.