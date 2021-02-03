Michael Mantha chosen to be the NDP candidate in Algoma-Manitoulin

New Democrats in Algoma-Manitoulin have selected incumbent MPP Michael Mantha to be their NDP candidate in the 2022 provincial election. Mantha was first elected to provincial parliament in 2011, and has been re-elected in every vote since. Mantha currently serves as Ontario NDP Caucus Chair and as the Official Opposition’s critic for Northern Development and Mines.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said, “Mike has been an unwavering advocate for his community in the face of Liberal and Conservative governments that have overlooked Northern Ontario needs time and again. From fighting for good local jobs to sounding the alarm about long waits for long-term care, you can count on Mike to have your back. Come 2022, he’ll be part of our NDP government giving Northern Ontario its fair share as we invest in health care, build 50,000 long-term care spaces, help people find homes they can afford, and so much more.”

Michael Mantha, NDP candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin gave his thanks, saying, “I am grateful to have the continued support of New Democrats in Algoma-Manitoulin — a community I couldn’t be prouder to represent. Algoma-Manitoulin has a bright future ahead, one where we have better access to health care and long-term care, as well as better access to broadband and good-paying jobs that you can raise a family on, right here in our community. That’s what the NDP is fighting for, and Andrea Horwath will get it done when we form government in 2022.”