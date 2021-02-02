Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both are from Central & East Algoma.
In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Tim Hortons in Blind River, located at 43 Causley Street, either through walk-in or drive-thru on the following dates and times, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.
- Jan 30, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon
- Jan 31, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon
- Feb 1, 2021, from 8 am – 11:45 am
Actions to take:
People who visited this Tim Hortons on the dates/times listed above are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #168
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 30, 2021
|Case #169
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 1, 2021
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|86,223
|169
|21
|2
|148
|2
|Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (28)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Yes
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (137)
|Yes
|Updated: February 2, 2021 5:00 p.m.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#168 – #169) and potential public exposure - February 2, 2021
- Connecting the North : an exercise of consistently getting it wrong - February 1, 2021
- CSC Nouvelon virtual school students discover Indigenous culture - February 1, 2021