2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#168 – #169) and potential public exposure

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both are from Central & East Algoma.

In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Tim Hortons in Blind River, located at 43 Causley Street, either through walk-in or drive-thru on the following dates and times, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Jan 30, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon

Jan 31, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon

Feb 1, 2021, from 8 am – 11:45 am

Actions to take:

People who visited this Tim Hortons on the dates/times listed above are asked to: