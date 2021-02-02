Breaking News

2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#168 – #169) and potential public exposure

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both are from Central & East Algoma.

In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Tim Hortons in Blind River, located at 43 Causley Street, either through walk-in or drive-thru on the following dates and times, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

  • Jan 30, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon
  • Jan 31, 2021, from 4 am – 12 Noon
  • Feb 1, 2021, from 8 am – 11:45 am

Actions to take:

People who visited this Tim Hortons on the dates/times listed above are asked to:

  • Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
  • Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
  • Seek testing if symptoms occur.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #168 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 30, 2021
Case #169 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021

 

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
86,223 169 21 2 148 2
Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (28) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Yes
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (137) Yes
  Updated: February 2, 2021 5:00 p.m.

 

