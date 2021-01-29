École secondaire Saint-Joseph students have access to technological learning tools

Committed to supporting students in their learning and helping them acquire the skills required to excel in the 21st century, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon completed the deployment of laptop computers in all of its secondary schools in January including École secondaire Saint-Joseph in Wawa.

As a result, all students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph now have access to a technological learning tool for the duration of their stay at CSC Nouvelon. Having access to this technological tool will allow them to further develop the basic skills and essential proficiencies that will support them in their future.

The next deployment phase in support of all CSC Nouvelon elementary school students will be completed by the end of the school year. Students in grades 5 through 12 will have access to laptops while students in grades 1 through 4 will be equipped with an iPad. Just like secondary school students, grade 1 to 8 students will have access to this learning tool for the duration of their stay at CSC Nouvelon. Kindergarten students will benefit from an integrated technology center located in their classroom.

“This important technological deployment will encourage the participation of all students at the CSC Nouvelon. The implementation of our innovative teaching strategies will support and enhance learning by creating inclusive collaborative experiences that will contribute to our students’ academic success,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.