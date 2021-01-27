DUGUAY, Germaine

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday January 25, 2021 at the age of 62 years. Beloved son of the late Rita and Raymond Duguay. Loving brother of Clovis (Michelle Mattaini), Noella Duguay (Alan Carney), the late Edward and the late Dennis. Loving uncle of Luke (Kaitlin), Tanya, Nicholas (Anna), Alannis, Rene and Derek. Great uncle to Jack, Kaylum, Zoe, Trinity, Zack and Damion.

Germaine worked for the Municipality of Wawa for many years before retiring. He loved driving around town and being in the bush.



At this time there will not be any services. A graveside service will take place in the Summer of 2021 at Woodland Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.



Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.