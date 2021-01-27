Algoma LTCH residents start receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week

Algoma Public Health (APH) has received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Algoma district. The province has allotted these doses to residents of long-term care homes (LTCH), as prioritized in phase one of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Algoma’s long-term care partners have been working closely with APH since the beginning of January and are ready to start the immunization process.

“The arrival of the vaccine is great news for our community, and helps us build another strong layer of protection around our long-term care residents,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health for Algoma Public Health. “I want to thank all the partners who are working together to make this happen, and who continue to make preparations for broader community immunization in Algoma, once vaccines are available.”

As further vaccine arrives, APH will work with all LTCHs in the Algoma district to provide first doses to over 1,000 LTCH residents over the next two weeks. Protection is achieved after a person receives two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart.

APH is reminding the community that we must all work together and continue to follow public health measures, even as vaccinations begin.

The stay-at-home order requires everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work.

In addition to limiting outings to essential trips, all businesses must ensure that any employee who can work from home, does work from home.

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with members of the same household (people you live with). Families should not visit any other household or allow visitors in their homes Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

APH will continue to update the community on the status of COVID-19 vaccine as information becomes available, including when it will be available to the general public.