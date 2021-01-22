Morning News – January 22nd

Weather:

Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 81,156 149 28 ()* 0 121 1 Updated: January 20, 2021, 6:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The 2020 Lincoln M. Alexander Award winners are:

Mohammed Rafique of Kitchener, age 18 (Community Award)

Ahona Mehdi of Hamilton, age 18 (Student Award)

Julius Nuako K. Adu of Markham, age 19 (Student Award)

Each year, the Lincoln M. Alexander Award is given to up to three young people — students or community leaders — who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in working to eliminate racial discrimination. Each recipient receives a $5,000 award and a certificate.

The Ontario government is announcing today that four COVID-19 isolation centres are opening this week in Oshawa and Brampton and two isolation centres serving the City of Toronto are expanding. COVID-19 isolation centres provide a range of wraparound supports and services, including meals, security, transportation, and links to health and social services.

Whenever the pandemic lifts and new construction begins… SSM has received funding, $6.6-million for a downtown plaza project was received from FedNor in an announcement yesterday. Conceptual drawings for the 1.9-acre site (bounded by Queen, Bay, Brock, and Spring Streets); included a splash pad/skating rink, stage, green space for gatherings a relocated farmer’s market, public washrooms, and play space. It’s expected pop-up shops, art shows, and other temporary events can be added to the area.

The Ontario government is providing over $12 million to add new mental health beds in hospitals and to expand programs that support the mental health and well-being of seniors across the province. This funding is part of the government’s comprehensive mental health and addictions plan Roadmap to Wellness; including:

$1.1 million to support the operations of the Baycrest Hospital Behavioural Neurology Unit, which provides 20 in-patient mental health beds for individuals diagnosed with dementia and who have exhibited significant behavioural symptoms. This program also includes supports for families and caregivers, in addition to facilitating a patient’s smooth transition from the hospital back into their community.

Up to $164,000 in additional funding to support the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s (CAMH) Wellbeing in Later-Life education and awareness program for seniors. This program will provide training for health care and support staff working within retirement homes and long-term care homes to increase their understanding and awareness of the mental health challenges and unique needs of older adults for whom they care. This program will also integrate anti-racism, anti-oppression and inclusive principles into the facilitator training and workshop materials to ensure a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment.

Enhanced support to the Seniors Safety Line with an additional investment of up to $130,000 to hire and train more operators to address the higher call volumes generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to $194 million in additional emergency mental health and addictions funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has expanded existing services and created new services, such as virtual tools and counselling.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, will provide an update on the Ontario Small Business Support Grant at 10 a.m.