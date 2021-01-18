Morning News – January 18th

Weather:

Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 78,678 142 35 ()* 1 105 0 Updated: January 17, 2021, 7:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The Canadian Government has set up a site that offers information on COVID-19 vaccines including authorized vaccines, types of vaccines and on-going safety monitoring. If you have questions, this is a great place to start finding your answers (link).

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Today our neighbour to the south, the US commemorates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr—one of history’s most influential advocates for peace, equality, and civil rights.The Internet Archive offers a number of resources; “Dr. King was a major participant in the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, one of the largest rallies for human rights in American history—watch original newsreel footage of the March here! You can also listen to part of a commencement speech Dr. King gave at Hofstra University in 1965 and view contemporary reporting on his receipt of the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.”

If you prefer to read: “The Internet Archive’s collection of texts contains thousands of works both by and about Martin Luther King Jr., ranging from books for children to collections of his speeches. Our new Marygrove College Library collection includes several books on Dr. King, as well as the Civil Rights Movement and social justice.”