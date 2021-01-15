Morning News – January 15th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Night – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 78,178 136 43 (1)* 1 93 0 Updated: January 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The province has issued a Gas Tax payment. Wawa will receive $ 25,891, and neighbouring Chapleau will receive $ 18,630.

There were shortages of Pink Whitney Gin this past summer, so perhaps someone was thinking of being ready for a long shutdown or perhaps a new business opportunity…? – Napanee OPP pulled over a driver whose vehicle was heavily weighed down on Highway 401 and discovered 58 cases of beer. OPP seized the 58 cases of beer and charged a 33-year-old man from North York with driving while suspended, operating an unsafe vehicle and unlawfully keeping liquor for sale.

COVID-19 has claimed Shingoose, Indigenous folk singer at the age of 74 on January 12, 2021. A GoFundMe has been launched for his funeral expenses, and give a bio of his career:

“Curtis had an amazing career in the music and arts community and left a significant legacy. He was a grassroots folk musician who trail-blazed the way for Indigenous artists and musicians, being inducted to the Manitoba Aboriginal Music Hall of Fame in 2012, and his Grammy nomination in 2016 for his part in the album compilation, Native North America Volume 1 (defeated by Bob Dylan). Goose also played alongside Bruce Cockburn, Winston Wuttnee, Tom Jackson, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Duke Redbird, Alanis Obomsawin, and many amazing Indigenous artists. The song, Silver River was recorded in 1975, with poetry/lyrics by Duke Redbird. He and his friend and long-time publicist, Sarah Peters, with Mitch Podolack, founder of the Winnipeg Folk Festival worked tirelessly promoting Indigenous music at the festival.

As a roadster, Goose always stayed connected to his family through then, postcards and landline phone calls, even though often thousands of miles apart. The intergenerational effects of his lived experiences radiate through his family. Comfort is found in knowing that he was always committed to the Indian movement, resistance, and social justice through his song, often putting music to poetry written by his close friends. He sang about the earth, the waters, and in the 1980s about the lack of political changes he had seen in his life, as in his song, “Elijah,” referring to Elijah Harper and his visions for the future of Indigenous peoples and rights. He used music to share his voice with the world, leaving behind four albums, Native Country (1975), Ballad of Norval (1979), Natural Tan (1989), and T-Bird in the Lake (2007), and three comedy specials, Indian Time 1, 2 and 3 (1980’s), the first of its kind on national T.V.

30 years ago, Goose was also instrumental in the creation of the Juno Award category for Indigenous Music Album of the year, with his long time friends Elaine Bomberry and Buffy Sainte-Marie, trailblazing the way for future generations of Indigenous musicians.”