Morning News – January 12th

A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 76,954 128 46 (1)* 82 0 Updated: January 11, 2021, 1:48 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

In something that I could picture as being in a “the Far Side” comic, a Sherbrooke couple were handed sizeable fines for violating curfew, despite the wife’s protests that she was walking her dog and the fact the husband was wearing a leash.

Did you know? The top five names for girls and boys respectively in Ontario for 2019 were:

Olivia (933) 1. Noah (841) Charlotte 2. Liam Emma 3. Lucas Ava 4. Benjamin Sophia 5. Ethan

Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, will hold a media briefing to present updated modelling on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Office of Health, and Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.