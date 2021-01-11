Morning News – January 11th

Weather:

Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 74,994 128 56 (1)* 72 0 Updated: January 10, 2021, 5:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Kidd Operations in Timmins, with two employees with COVID-19. One employee lives in the PHU region, and the other resides in an undisclosed (to the public) health unit jurisdiction.

Wawa-news has been informed of a recent incident where a snowmachine has gone through the ice. Authorities have not confirmed the location. As always, be careful on the ice. No ice is safe ice.

In May of 2019, the Supreme Court ordered a new trial in the death of Cindy Gladue, and aboriginal sex worker who bled to death in a hotel bathtub in Edmonton. Defense for the assailant argued that she died by accident, during ‘rough’ sex, and that 11-centimetre tear inside her body was caused by accident. In a horrific shock to Cindy’s mother and her family was the presentation of Cindy’s preserved pelvic tissue during the trial as evidence of the fatal wound that killed her. The family was not aware that a portion of Cindy’s body had been preserved, nor that it would be presented publically as evidence. Cindy was also trivialized by not having her name used – only referenced as ‘native’ or ‘ prostitute’ throughout the trial. Cindy had a name, and her name and body deserved to be treated with respect. That second trial begins today. If interested, one can read the judgement for a new trial.