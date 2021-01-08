Morning News – January 7th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight- Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 74,409 110 44 (1)* 66 0 Updated: January 7, 2021, 7:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Northern Ontario will remain under lockdown until at least January 23rd. There may be updates to that this morning when Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to COVID-19 at 10 a.m.

In response to increasing community transmission, in-person learning will be deferred to January 25, 2021 in Southern Ontario, which aligns with the planned return of in-person learning for secondary school students in these regions. Elementary students and secondary students in the seven Northern Ontario public health unit regions will proceed with returning to in-person learning on January 11, 2021.