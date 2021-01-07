Morning News – January 7th

Weather:



Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 73,997 104 39 (1)* 65 0 Updated: January 6, 2021, 6:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Wataynikaneyap Power (for the $1.6-billion Wataynikaneyap Power project that will connect 17 remote First Nations to the provincial power grid) was recognized with the First Nations Business Award of Excellence at the 2020 Northern Ontario Business Awards. The Wabun Tribal Council was recognized with the Entrepreneurial Community award.

Quebec went under an overnight curfew last night and the extension of the closure of non-essential businesses for a month. With the cases increasing in Ontario, there are rumblings that could happen here as well.

Three contract workers at Algoma Steel at Sault Ste. Marie have tested positive for COVID-19, these three workers are part of the numbers reported by Algoma Public Health. There are 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.