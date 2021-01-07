East Algoma – Driver arrested after avoiding RIDE Check

On December 26, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 638 at Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police observed a black car approach the RIDE check area and suddenly stopped and conducted a three-point-turn and turned eastbound onto Station Road travelling at a high rate of speed. A short time later the black car was located parked on the roadway where the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Members from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit attended the area and later located the driver at 6:35 p.m., on running on Bruce Street in the Town of Bruce Mines and an arrest was made.

The investigation determined the sedan was stolen from a residence on Cloudslee Road and while the driver was being searched police located a stolen credit card and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in a clear plastic baggie.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas RICHARD, age 26 from Garden River First Nation, was charged with:

• Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-other to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

• Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and with

• Two Counts of Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 27, 2020 and was remanded into custody.

During the search in Bruce Mines for the driver that fled police, a set of footwear impressions were observed entering a property on Bruce Street. That residence was searched for the driver. While searching the residence police located two long gun pellet guns. The owner of these guns was in breach of firearms conditions.

As a result, Donald BADGERO, age 36 of Bruce Mines was charged with: Fail to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 11, 2021.