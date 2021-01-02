Morning News – January 2nd

Weather:



Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Local Road Cams:

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,731 76 14 (0)* 62 0 Updated: January 1, 2021, 7 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

It was sad to hear the news from Lake Shore Gold that a death occurred underground at the Timmins West Mine involving one of their contractors. “We are currently gathering information on the incident and wish to express our sincere thoughts for the individual and families involved. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Daniel Belair was the winner of the final jackpot for the Group Health Centre’s Big Wish Mega 50/50. He takes home $100,000 cash. 2nd Place was Belinda Junor with $10,000. The Group Health Centre will be using funds raised by this event to purchase medical equipment for Group Health Centre.

It has been refreshing to see politicians remove themselves from office and others to be removed as they fly against all medical cautions against travel & international travel. Winnipeg NDP MP Niki Ashton was removed as NDP critic for Jobs, Employment and Workforce Development after travelling to Greece to see an ailing grandmother. Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned his position as minister, but retained his seat as MPP for Ajax. He gave the impression on his social media that he was sitting at home, while he was really enjoying the sun and sand. There are questions about Premier Ford who knew he was out of the country – and whether there should be repercussions for not acting until he (Phillips) was outed on a Zoom Call that had the sound of waves in the background.

A huge thank you to Myles Jennings who has been clearing an ice road on Wawa Lake for skaters to enjoy this holiday season. Makes me remember that Ian MacDonald used to clear a road for ice fishermen out to Blueberry Point, a number of years back.