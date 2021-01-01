Morning News – January 1st “Happy New Year”

Wawa-news would like to wish everyone the very best in the New Year! A huge thank you to the supporters and advertisers who keep Wawa-news going!

Brenda Stockton

Weather:



Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,731 70 8 (0)* 62 0 Updated: December 29, 2020, 11:15 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has resigned from his position as minister. However, he has retained his seat as MPP. Many are saying that is not enough, his behaviour and deception as to his travel means should resign completely from public office.