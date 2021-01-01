MICHANO, Bruce Wayne

Passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 at the age of 58 years. He has now begun his journey to meet his Creator and join his family and friends that have gone on before him.

Beloved son of the late Mary (nee Goodchild) and Joseph Michano. Loving brother of Debbie (Dale) and Joe (Alex). Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Deanna (Robert), Dyana (Lewis), Dayna, Drake (Julianna), Donovan, and by his great-niece Jaime and his great-nephew Grayson who he loved spending time with. His favourite pal Madaasin (his dog) will miss Bruce’s presence.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.