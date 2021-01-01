Long-term care home (LTCH) COVID-19 outbreak declared at Extendicare Maple View

Algoma Public Health declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View in the late evening of December 31, 2020, following confirmation of COVID-19 in two staff members.

APH is working closely with Extendicare Maple View’s care team to take further preventive actions to protect staff and residents. At this time, the two staff members remain in isolation to prevent further transmission.

Surveillance testing of Extendicare Maple View staff and residents is in the process of being completed. Available lab results have been negative. As the remainder of results become available, Extendicare Maple View will continue to provide updates to residents, staff, and family members.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, please connect with Maple View at 705-574-3000.

As Algoma Public Health works with Maple View to identify potential exposures, and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread, it is important for all Algoma residents to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19. Risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be reduced by public health measures including:

Limiting close contact to household members only

Maintaining a distance of at least 2 meters (or 6 feet) with those outside of your household

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and outside when distancing is an issue

Avoiding crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when having symptoms

By law, during the provincewide shutdown, indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted with people who are not a part of the same household. This means: