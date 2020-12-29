Morning News – December 29

Weather:
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Snow at times heavy beginning after midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.
The Winter Weather Travel Advisory ended at 4:30 this morning.
Local Road Cams:
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|70,278
|65
|3 (2)*
|62
|0
|Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:50 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Dr. Sean Robinson, Dr. Jamileh Shaffaf & the Wawa Family Health Team were recognized by Algoma Public Health for their youtube video promoting safe behaviors during the first lockdown. Wawa-news is pleased to have helped promote their messages. Pastor Mike Paquette has been nominated as a Public Health Champion for his efforts to keep his faith community connected during this pandemic.
Did you know that Health Canada has recalled more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans after a number of reports in the US of fan blades being detached while spinning. 5,091 were sold in Canada. If you purchased Model #71918 or 71919 at Home Depot between April and October contact King of Fans Inc. at 1-866-443-1291 or visit the company’s website for a replacement or refund.
At 11:00 this morning, General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out.
At 3 p.m., Chief, Microbiology and Laboratory Science at Public Health Ontario, to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Morning News – December 29 - December 29, 2020
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River to St. Joseph Island) - December 28, 2020
- Morning News – December 28 - December 28, 2020