Morning News – December 29

Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Snow at times heavy beginning after midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.

The Winter Weather Travel Advisory ended at 4:30 this morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 70,278 65 3 (2)* 62 0 Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:50 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Dr. Sean Robinson, Dr. Jamileh Shaffaf & the Wawa Family Health Team were recognized by Algoma Public Health for their youtube video promoting safe behaviors during the first lockdown. Wawa-news is pleased to have helped promote their messages. Pastor Mike Paquette has been nominated as a Public Health Champion for his efforts to keep his faith community connected during this pandemic.

Did you know that Health Canada has recalled more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans after a number of reports in the US of fan blades being detached while spinning. 5,091 were sold in Canada. If you purchased Model #71918 or 71919 at Home Depot between April and October contact King of Fans Inc. at 1-866-443-1291 or visit the company’s website for a replacement or refund.

At 11:00 this morning, General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out.

At 3 p.m., Chief, Microbiology and Laboratory Science at Public Health Ontario, to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).