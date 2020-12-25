Morning News – Merry Christmas

A very Merry Christmas to all my readers. May your day be filled with holiday gifts, treats, and time with your family whether it be in person or by reaching out by phone, Facetime or Zoom.

Weather:



Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Local Road Cams:

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 70,278 64 2 (2)* 62 0 Updated: December 24, 2020, 1:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

A Huge Thank You to Brookfield Renewable, who donated $2,000 to CHADWIC Home yesterday! What a wonderful Christmas Eve gift!

