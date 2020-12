HAIDARENKO, John

In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.

Every day in some small way

We miss you more than words can say.

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin, and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley, and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna, and Marek