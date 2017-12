In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.

Although our loved ones are out of sight

They are never out of mind,

For they are cherished in the hearts

Of the ones they left behind.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek