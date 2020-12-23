BINDA, Antonio Alcibiede

We say goodbye to Tony as he makes his journey back home to the spirit world. With our sorrowful hearts and fond love, ‘we will miss you so very much.’ Tony loved to travel and experience life in his adventurous ways, living life to the fullest. Tony shared his kind heart, love, and knowledge with many people he was close to, and he was very thoughtful of others. Tony published a book, and with his artistic talents, loved creating art. His art talent also radiated in his masonry work and as a horticulturist.

Antonio is predeceased by his parents Alcibiede Binda (late Cecilia Belleau-Binda) and late Seraphine Migwans-Binda. Father of Toni, Tia, Nicolas, Leif Binda, and stepfather to Michael Knox and Sherry Knox-Cole. Grandfather of Christopher, Emma-Jean, Taylor, Daniel, Hayden, Ansley, Alexus, Skylar, Robert, Lilly, Memphis, Seth, Jayden, Marley, and Nya. Brother of Cathy Migwans (Peter), the late Gerald, Rose Coe (Richard), Charles, Angela (late Don New), Judy (late Jeff MacDonnell), John, Leo, Doris (Ryan O’Leary), MaryAnn, and Dino (Jolene). Special friend of Donna Currie. Antonio will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a private family visitation.

The family would like to thank the Anishnabek Police and Victim Services for care and compassion.

Memorial donations may be made payable to or online to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.