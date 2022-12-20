Morning News – December 20

Weather:

Today – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h then southwest 30 gusting to 60 this morning. High -3 with temperature falling to -7 this afternoon. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries. Local blowing snow early this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 17. Wind chill -14 this evening and -21 overnight.

There is a winter weather travel advisory in effect for today. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by this afternoon, and reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. In addition, a significant winter storm expected late this week into the holiday weekend.

News Tidbits:

If you are headed to the Soo, be careful. The sure-to-be lonely cow has been seen once again on the shoulder of the highway in the Old Woman Bay area.

There is a special council meeting tonight to present the 2023 Capital Budget.

Tbay Tel is reporting that 5G will be available in Thunder Bay in 2023 – can we speculate that maybe along the Hwy 17 corridor in the future?

Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department