BELLEY, Lucille

December 20, 1934 – June 22, 2022

Passed away peacefully Wednesday morning with her family by her side. Lucille is now reunited with her late husband Patrick. Loving mother to Debbie (Tom) and Charlene Raby. Proud grandma to Shawn, Neil Jones (Kayla), Tyler Jones (Natalie). Lucille will be forever missed by her great grandchildren Hunter Belley, Rylee Jones, Chase Jones, and Skye Jones. Sibling to late Gerard (Diane), late Guimond (late Georgette), late Claudette Poolton (late Normand), Evelyn (Clermont), and Remi (Diane). Lucille will be missed by her countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many friends she has made over the years.

Lucille’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful nurses, doctors, and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care that made her years there wonderful.

Donations in memory of Lucille made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre – Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by her family. Lucille’s kindness will always be missed.

At Lucille’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. An internment will take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.