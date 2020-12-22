Snow, and maybe some rain – poor travelling conditions predicted

Snowfall warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall is expected this evening through Wednesday.

Snow will begin this evening and continue into Wednesday. Snow will gradually taper to flurries from west to east on Thursday afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon. Locally higher amounts near 30 cm are possible.

Brisk northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h early Wednesday evening and into Thursday will result in localized blowing snow over exposed areas.

Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate this evening as the snow begins. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall expected overnight through Wednesday.

Snow will begin overnight and continue through Wednesday. Snow may mix with rain, predominantly near to the shoreline of Lake Superior on Wednesday before transitioning back to snow on Wednesday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will likely be less than 10 cm near the shoreline of Lake Superior due to a mix of wet snow and rain expected there Wednesday.

Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight as the snow begins. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.