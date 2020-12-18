Long Time Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board Superintendent Retires

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board says farewell and congratulations to long-term employee Chris Spina, Superintendent of Business, on his retirement.

Spina, who attended St. Ann Catholic School and graduated from St. Mary’s College, concludes a 33-year career in Catholic education tomorrow.

Spina began his career with the Sault Ste. Marie Roman Catholic Separate School Board on March 2, 1987, as the Manager of Accounting. In 1998, the separate board amalgamated with several other entities to become what is now known as the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board. On September 1, 2003, Chris was named the Manager of Business. Just over three years later, on December 1, 2006, he was named Chief Financial Officer. On September 1, 2009, he was named Superintendent of Business.

“We thank Chris for his many years of dedicated service to the board. He has been a true ambassador for Catholic education and his efforts have allowed us to ensure our students have learned effectively and comfortably in our schools,” said HSCDSB Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn. “On a more personal note, Chris will be especially missed at the Catholic Education Centre, where he has been a kind-hearted, well loved, and loyal colleague for many years,” added Burton Spohn.

“It’s been a pleasure working in the Catholic education system, for almost 34 years. I leave with mixed emotions as I look forward to retirement, but will miss the many colleagues that I have met and worked with over the years,” said Spina.

We wish Chris the best in his retirement, which we know will include plenty of golf, Packers road trips and visits to his granddaughter.