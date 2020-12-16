Morning News – December 15

Weather:
Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 21 overnight.
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect through this afternoon.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|67,352
|62
|1
|61
|0
|Updated: December 14, 11:20 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
-
-
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
-
News Tidbits:
When the sun goes down tonight, step outside and look southwest. A whisper-thin crescent Moon is photo-bombing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Busy day in politics today:
- Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, and Graydon Smith, Association of Municipalities of Ontario President and Mayor of Bracebridge, to make an announcement about supporting municipalities at 9 a.m.
- The Honourable Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound—Muskoka, will make an announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, about postsecondary education in Timmins, Ontario at 11.
- Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Cindy Simpson, Director of Restaurants Canada, as well as Lisa LaVecchia, President and CEO of Destination Ontario, for an announcement in support of local businesses across the province at 12 Noon.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, to tour an Ornge facility to see the logistics involved in transporting the vaccine as part of the government’s planned rollout to every region of the province at 1 p.m.
