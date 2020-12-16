Morning News – December 15

Weather:



Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect through this afternoon.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 67,352 62 1 61 0 Updated: December 14, 11:20 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

When the sun goes down tonight, step outside and look southwest. A whisper-thin crescent Moon is photo-bombing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

Busy day in politics today: