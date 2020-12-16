East Algoma OPP – Practice Safe Winter Driving Habits

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the motoring public to practice safe winter driving habits. Snow and freezing temperatures will create some hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are reminded to completely clear the snow off their vehicles and to ensure visibility in all directions before heading out onto the roadway. Especially the windshield. A buildup of snow on your vehicle and/or a foggy or iced over windshield or windows can drastically reduce your visibility and cause a traffic hazard to other motorists. The OPP remind drivers that it is their responsibility to take the time to properly clean off their vehicles and ensure a clear view out of all the windows and windshield. The OPP may lay Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges if this is not completed.

Give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination as traffic will be slower.

Drive according to the weather conditions – reduce your speed and increase your following distance to ensure you can stop safely if needed. Speed too fast for conditions is the most common cause of winter collisions. Accelerate slowly and brake sooner to avoid spin outs – especially at intersections.

The number one cause of motor vehicle collisions during snowy conditions is speed. Driver’s going too fast for weather conditions. The OPP encourages all motorists to practice safe and courteous driving habits to reduce the risk of preventable winter collisions. Remember, ice and snow – keep it slow!