Morning News – December 13

Weather:



Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow at times heavy beginning this evening. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 66,264 62 2 60 0 Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits: If the weather forecast hold true, Wawaites may not be able to see the Geminid’s tonight during their peak. If skies clear though, debris from “rock comet” 3200 Phaethon will fly out of the constellation Gemini, in what is expected to be the best meteor display of 2020. Look almost due east and to the right of Orion’s shoulder to see them between 10 pm Sunday night and 5 am Monday morning.