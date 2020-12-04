SIU Appealing for Witnesses to Sault Ste. Marie Arrest

Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit are appealing for witnesses to an arrest that occurred yesterday morning (December 3, 2020) in Sault Ste. Marie, resulting in injuries to a 38-year-old man.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 6 a.m. on December 3, 2020, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers were dispatched to the area of Wellington Street East and Pilgrim Street after receiving a report of a man pushing a motorcycle along Wellington Street.

When officers arrived, they located the man sitting on the motorcycle. Further investigation revealed that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

As officers attempted to apprehend the man, a struggle ensued.

The man was arrested and transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.