Men’s Curling Standings – December 1

Well – we finished our second week of Men’s Curling. There have been a few changes in the curling program, but everyone quickly adjusted to the new format. There are currently six (6) teams in the schedule.

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 2 2
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 2 1 2
McCOY, Joe 2 1 2
FAHRER, Tom 3 0 2
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 0 2

Games – Monday, December 7, 2020

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LESCHISHN McCOY MITRIKAS
BUMSTEAD FAHRER TERRIS
