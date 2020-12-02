Men’s Curling Standings – December 1

Well – we finished our second week of Men’s Curling. There have been a few changes in the curling program, but everyone quickly adjusted to the new format. There are currently six (6) teams in the schedule.

It is important that everyone follows the guidelines established at the Community Centre.

Team Rank Wins GP LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 2 2 TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2 BUMSTEAD, Aaron 2 1 2 McCOY, Joe 2 1 2 FAHRER, Tom 3 0 2 MITRIKAS, Eric 3 0 2

Games – Monday, December 7, 2020