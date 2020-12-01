Morning News – December 1

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 62,834 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 30, 12:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

The deadline to get your application in for the 2020 Wawa Christmas Hamper is coming up in one week. You can pick your application form at the Municiple Office or at the Wawa Food Bank on Wednesday. Please submit as soon as possible.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Brampton.