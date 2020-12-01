First Annual Rotary Online Auction Successful

The first Wawa Rotary Online Auction held November 23rd to 28th was a great success, raising a significant amount of money for Rotary’s community projects. Due to the current circumstances, the annual Radio Auction which had taken place each spring for 37 years had to be cancelled so a new way of conducting this fundraiser was found. A number of Rotary clubs had already moved to the online method of auctioning, reporting good results. The Wawa Club chose the Auctria app which was quite streamlined, and although the whole process was new to Club members and to the public, the event went off smoothly with only a few minor glitches.

All the Club members were active in contacting and communicating with area businesses to request donations for the auction. As is usual in Wawa, individuals and companies responded most generously, providing a broad variety of goods and services. Some preferred cash sponsorship and were recognized on the Auction home page. The Rotary Club of Wawa thanks all donors heartily for their generous support of this venture.

Finally, thank you to all the members of the public who checked out our online catalogue and placed bids even if they were not winning ones, and congratulations to the folks who were successful in securing their sought after items. All profits will be put to good use in the community, especially in the areas of health, literacy and youth activities. Watch the various local media in the coming months for news releases regarding Rotary donations to area organizations.

Hope to see you all next year.

The Rotary Club of Wawa

Wawa Rotary Online Auction