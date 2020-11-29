Morning News – November 29

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries or rain showers beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 1 with temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 61,983 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 27, 12:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

The Sudbury-based Ontario Library Service – North (OLS-N) will merge next April with Toronto-based Southern Ontario Library Service (SOLS).

David Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dead at 85. Prowse was the body of Darth Vader.