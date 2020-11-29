Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries or rain showers beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 1 with temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|61,983
|60
|3
|57
|0
|Updated: November 27, 12:00 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits –
The Sudbury-based Ontario Library Service – North (OLS-N) will merge next April with Toronto-based Southern Ontario Library Service (SOLS).
David Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dead at 85. Prowse was the body of Darth Vader.
- Morning News – November 29 - November 29, 2020
- Morning News – November 28 - November 28, 2020
- Highway 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - November 27, 2020