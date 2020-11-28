Morning News – November 28

Weather – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 61,983 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

The goat that was in the collision yesterday afternoon has been located and is safe and warm.

If you are travelling in the Highway 11 area – Temiskaming OPP are reporting that Hwy 11 is closed between Hy-11B in Coleman and Temagami due to collisions in the area.

Be careful if you do have to travel – there have been too many collisions in Northern Ontario this year. Yesterday there was a fatality (Sudbury), two people were killed in the crash on Highway 17 between McKerrow and Massey, a collision on Hwy 144 near Gravel Rd. (Gogama), and a transport was on it side blocking the Hwy 17 near Birchland Rd (N) (Iron Bridge), and the serious collision on the Wawa Goose Hill.

You have to love the way the Ontario511 reports a road closure on Twitter – “#HWY17 is closed in both directions near Birchland Rd (N) due to a disabled tractor-trailer. Photos from the scene do show a disabled tractor-trailer – laying completely on its side blocking both lanes and shoulders. Certainly is disabled 🙁



Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be attending the funeral for Const. Marc Hovingh today on Manitoulin Island. Funeral coverage will be streamed live at CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

