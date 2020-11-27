Morning News – November 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 61, 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

Yesterday afternoon, about 1:30 Municipal staff installed the Canadian Flag out at the Wawa Goose Monument. The flag though, files at half staff in remembrance of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh, posted at the Manitoulin Detachment, who died November 19, 2020 in the line of duty.

Ed Deibel, founder of the Northern Ontario Heritage Party, which advocated separation from Ontario passed away yesterday at Nipissing Manor in Corbeil Manor at the age of 88. He formed the Northern Ontario Party in 1977 to campaign for Northern Ontario to become a separate province. His efforts were tireless, and he worked hard to bring recognition of Northern Ontario struggles for representation in Queen’s Park.

Congratulations to Meagan Duhamel and Wojtek Wolski who were crowned Battle of the Blades Champs last night. Their performance won a $100,000 prize for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation and SickKids.

Nipissing University now has an outbreak involving 14 cases of COVID-19.

Algoma Public Health has joined other provincial health units to ask the provincial and federal governments to implement some sort of basic income.

The Ontario government has cancelled all in-vehicle road tests in regions in the Grey (Lockdown) level. This applies to all road tests in the City of Toronto and Peel Region, including the Brampton, Downsview, Etobicoke, Metro East, Mississauga and Port Union DriveTest Centres; and is effective November 23, 2020. Road test cancellations will be without penalty and Toronto or Peel Region residents may not book a road test at a DriveTest centre in another region. DriveTest clients impacted by canceled tests will receive a credit on the system and may rebook their tests when their region moves to a lower COVID-19 level.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.