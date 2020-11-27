École Saint-Joseph students send letters to soldiers!

Having watched a virtual Remembrance Day presentation offered by Historica Canada, grade 4 and 5 students at École Saint Joseph School (Wawa) decided to write letters to Canadian military personnel. Once written, the letters were put together in a large envelope.

The students, accompanied by their teachers Ms. Kelsey Boisvenue and Mr. Éric Comtois, were able to drop off these letters at the post office. This symbolic gesture allowed students to reflect on the dedication and commitment of Canadian soldiers to defend the right to liberty and to ensure peace!