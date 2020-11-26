Improved Accessibility at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

The elevator in the Municipality of Wawa’s community centre has required more frequent repairs in recent years, impacting the accessibility of areas of the important facility.
By investing federal Gas Tax funding in the purchase and installation of a vertical platform lift suitable for wheelchairs, the Municipality has ensured Wawa Community Centre can be safely and comfortably used by all members of the community.
The Michipicoten Memoiral Community Centre is used for a wide range of activities including hockey, dance classes, fitness classes, curling, figure skating and summer youth programs. It is also home to events such as the Wawa Fish Derby and the Wawa Winter Carnival.
SOURCE – Association of Municipalities Ontario
