Morning News – November 23

Weather – Flurries ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 8 this morning then steady. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 19.

Travelling to the Soo? One lane is blocked at at Alona Bay due to a disabled tractor trailer. If you are headed west there have been several minor MVC’s between Terrace Bay and Marathon. Drive safely.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 59,796 58 1 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits – The escort accompanying Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh will return to Manitoulin Island from Toronto at 12 noon Mon, Nov 23. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, live updates will be provided on @OPP_News (twitter). The Route will be MacKinnon & Bowes / Hwy 400 / Hwy 69 / Hwy 17 / Hwy 6.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.