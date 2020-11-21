Morning News – November 21

Weather – Cloudy. Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 59,796 58 1 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.