Breaking News

Morning News – November 21

Weather – Cloudy. Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
59,796 58 1 57 0
Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

 

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*