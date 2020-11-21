Morning News – November 21

Weather – Cloudy. Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|59,796
|58
|1
|57
|0
|Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
