Greater Sudbury Police Service Assisting in Death of OPP Officer

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on November 19, 2020, two members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a follow-up investigation related to a property dispute. There was an interaction between a person at the scene and an officer resulting in one officer being fatally shot. The person at the scene has also died as a result of the interaction. This person is not being identified at this time until their identity can be confirmed and next of kin notifications are complete.

The OPP is reporting that 52-year-old Provincial Constable (PC) Marc HOVINGH, posted at the Manitoulin Detachment, died as a result of his injuries. No other police officers were injured in this incident.

The OPP has requested the assistance of the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) to investigate the homicide of PC Marc HOVINGH.

An investigation is also being conducted by the Province’s Special Investigation Unit. Any further information regarding this investigation must be directed to the Special Investigation Unit who has invoked their mandate. Contact Monica Hudon at [email protected]