Funeral of PC Marc Hovingh to be Livestreamed today at 1 p.m.

On November 19, 2020, Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh, a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Gore Bay.

PC HOVINGH’s funeral will be taking place at Manitoulin Secondary School (SS) located in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be strictly limited and by invitation only. Bay Street will be restricted to funeral traffic only. Should the public wish to view the ceremony, it will be live-streamed at: https://vimeo.com/event/504518 and also on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ontarioprovincialpolice.

Upon conclusion of the funeral service, the procession will leave the Manitoulin SS and travel on Highway 540 to Little Current and continues on to internment via Highway 6.