Morning News – November 18

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to plus 4 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 59,065 58 4 54 0 Updated: November 17, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

There are worries about our students returning back to their homes in Northern Ontario from school in the south this Christmas holiday season; travelling from their higher risk areas for the low-risk area of the north. This causing concern – which is only exasperated by the fact that residences close over the season, leaving students with no choice but to leave, or pay exorbitant fees to stay in another. Colleges and Universities should be asked by the province to remain open this year to help students remain in place. If Winnipeg hockey teams have been censured for travelling outside of the city to practice amid a ‘Code Red’ status – we must support our students to stay in place.

FONOM’s Board of Directors has opted to move the group’s 2021 Annual Conference online as a result of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario. The annual conference would have been held in Timmins.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Merrilee Fullterton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today