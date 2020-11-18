Happenings at Wawa First United – Reign of Christ Sunday

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 22 November 2020.

Ezekiel 34: 11-16, 20-24 God searches for the sheep; God judges between the fat & the lean.

Psalm 100 Make a joyful noise all the earth!

Ephesians 1: 15-23 May God give you a spirit of wisdom, revelation & hope.

Matthew 25: 31-46 When you helped the least of these,

you helped me.

To Ponder: What prophetic voice, from the Bible or beyond, inspires & challenges you the most?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 21- used with permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.