Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 22 November 2020.
Ezekiel 34: 11-16, 20-24 God searches for the sheep; God judges between the fat & the lean.
Psalm 100 Make a joyful noise all the earth!
Ephesians 1: 15-23 May God give you a spirit of wisdom, revelation & hope.
Matthew 25: 31-46 When you helped the least of these,
you helped me.
To Ponder: What prophetic voice, from the Bible or beyond, inspires & challenges you the most?
Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 21- used with permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.
If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- FONOM to hold Virtual Annual Conference - November 18, 2020
- Happenings at Wawa First United – Reign of Christ Sunday - November 18, 2020
- Une cérémonie virtuelle du jour du Souvenir qui inspire les élèves - November 17, 2020