Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – Reign of Christ Sunday 

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 22 November 2020.
Ezekiel 34: 11-16, 20-24  God searches for the sheep; God  judges between the fat & the lean.
Psalm 100                         Make a joyful noise all the earth!
Ephesians 1: 15-23           May God give you a spirit of wisdom, revelation & hope.
Matthew 25: 31-46           When you helped the least of  these,
                                                                               you  helped me.
To Ponder:    What prophetic voice, from the Bible or beyond, inspires & challenges you the most?
Gathering  Pentecost 2   2020  pg. 21- used with permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.
If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*