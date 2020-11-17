Morning News – November 17

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 58,894 58 4 54 0 Updated: November 16, 10:50 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Don’t forget – Algoma Power has an electrical service interruption for customers in Michipicoten First Nation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for line upgrades.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Ministry of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.