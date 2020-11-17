Breaking News

Morning News – November 17

Weather –  Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
58,894 58 4 54 0
Updated: November 16, 10:50 a.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Don’t forget – Algoma Power has an electrical service interruption for customers in Michipicoten First Nation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for line upgrades.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Ministry of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

 

