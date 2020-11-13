Morning News – November 13

Weather – Snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 57,683 57 12 45 0 Updated: November 12, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

A reminder from CHADWIC Home is that the month of November is WOMAN ABUSE prevention month. On today, Friday, November 13th, everyone is encouragee to wear a purple shirt in your workplace, school or organization as a way of collectively speaking up and sharing the message that woman abuse can be prevented! If you have purple lights, please display them in your windows throughout the month of November until Human Rights day, December 10th to #shinethelight on Woman Abuse in solidarity.

Around the world, amateur astronomers are taking incredible pictures of Comet ATLAS (C/2020 M3), which is approaching Earth for a close encounter this weekend. The big green comet is gliding through the constellation Orion, which makes it very easy to find. You need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. A bonus is that you may also spot some Northern Taurid fireballs.

In an altercation in SSM yesterday afternoon, SSM Police are saying that a victim died of stabbing injuries, and an accused has been taken into custody. The two were known to each other.

Projections released yesterday state that Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December unless steps are taken to limit the spread of the virus. The modelling predicts 2,500 new daily cases in Ontario by that time if the growth rate is at 3%, or 6,500 if growth is at 5%. The grown over the past three days is 6%, with 1,575 cases reported on Thursday.

The Ontario government announced an additional $761 million to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across the province, creating close to 11,000 safe, modern spaces sooner for residents to call home at an announcement yesterday afternoon at the Maple View Lodge in Athens, Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. today.