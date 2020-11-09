Wawa Community Food Bank – Fall Thanks

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to publicly thank The Bargain Shop for their campaign on our behalf this year, the result being a truck load of food delivered on October 13th. The amount was almost twice as much as last year and very much appreciated.

Then on November 2nd, the Northern Lights “We Scare Hunger Campaign” spearheaded by Danette Mathias and Lonna Rilley, provided two truckloads of food plus a cheque for $200, delivered by Mark Szekely’s grade 9 class from Ecole secondaire catholique St-Joseph. This was a strictly local initiative, as Ford Canada had cancelled the event. Those who donated to the campaign included the staff at Lady Dunn Health Centre, the Wawa Family Health Team, Algoma Public Health along with the staff and students at Ecole St- Joseph, St. Joseph French Immersion, Sir James Dunn Public School, and Michipicoten High School. Northern Lights Ford and customers, and John’s Valumart were also generous donors to this campaign. As Danette said, “COVID-19 had no chance of stopping us!”

The volunteers of the Wawa Community Food Bank applaud the generosity of our community which is indeed a caring one, particularly during this trying pandemic which has affected everyone in some way. Our thanks to all who have donated.