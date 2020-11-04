New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by APH – #47

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma district. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed case:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #47 International travel Self-isolating November 4, 2020 Important Information View current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include: Sault Ste. Marie and area



Important Actions to Protect Yourself and Your Community: