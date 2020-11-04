Morning News – November 4

Weather Sunny. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 2.

There is a Fog Advisory for Marathon – Schreiber – Nipigon – Rossport. Environment Canada warns that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Of more concer is that black ice may develop on surfaces due to sub-zero temperatures. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. The fog will dissipate late this morning. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 55,357 46 3 43 0 Updated: November 2, 8:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Fern Portelance, of Chapleau, who won $253,575 in the Sault Area Hospital’s October 50/50 draw.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.